FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares up on bank earnings, HSCE has best week in months
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares up on bank earnings, HSCE has best week in months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday on the back of strong bank earnings, helping the benchmark index have its best weekly performance since mid-February.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 22065.53 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.3 percent, contributing to its best weekly performance since the week ending Nov. 22.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.7 percent after the bank announced a higher-than-expected net profit increase for the fourth quarter.

Hong Kong tech shares clawed back some of Thursday’s losses, pulled up by online heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd., which followed up the previous day’s 6.3 percent tumble with a 2.4 percent gain.

Shares in telecoms equipment maker ZTE rose 3.8 percent after the European Commission said it would no longer pursue an anti-dumping investigation into imports from China of equipment for mobile telecom networks. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.