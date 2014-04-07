FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.6 pct, Tencent at 10-week low
April 7, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 0.6 pct, Tencent at 10-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Monday, pulled down by index heavyweight Tencent as the Internet firm tracked a slide in tech stocks on Wall Street, while casino operators also fell.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6 percent at 22,377.15.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.5 percent.

Shares in Chinese Internet company Tencent slipped 4.5 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 27, while software firm Kingsoft fell 6.2 percent.

Gaming plays Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd and Sands China Ltd dropped 5.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively, on profit-taking following gambling revenue figures released last week. (Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
