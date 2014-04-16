FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up slightly after China GDP data
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up slightly after China GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished slightly up on Wednesday, with investors relieved about China’s slightly better-than-expected economic growth, which eased fears of a dramatic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,696.01 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also up 0.1 percent.

Official data released earlier in the day showed China’s economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, above expectations of 7.3 percent.

It was the slowest pace of growth in six quarters but was not enough to raise expectations of further stimulus, limiting further impetus for stock market gains.

Auto shares had a mixed day, with some companies gaining while others continued to head into negative territory after losses on Tuesday, as investors appraised company-by-company growth prospects.

Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.