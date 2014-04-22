FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares finish lower, H-shares down on earnings
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares finish lower, H-shares down on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in China Resources Power after Chinese authorities said they were probing the head of its parent group for corruption.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 22,730.68. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.5 percent.

Weak earnings were the main drag on H-shares, with Great Wall Motor Co Ltd shedding 6.3 percent after a steep decline in first-quarter earnings growth.

Air China Ltd shares lost 6.4 percent as the company braced itself for a 55-65 percent decline in first-quarter profits.

Shares in state-owned energy giant China Resources Power tumbled 9.6 percent following an investigation into corruption, and shares in its subsidiaries were also down.

Losses in these energy shares countered a rally in China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) which ended up 3.4 percent on reports of increased shale gas production.

Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.