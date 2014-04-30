Hong Kong shares close lower, Tencent falls 5.2 percent

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Wednesday, as index heavyweight Tencent slipped, and profit-taking by investors across the board erased the gains many stocks made during a surge late on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent to 22,133.97. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was off 1.0 percent.

On the month, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.9 percent.

Tencent shares were down more than 5 percent as investors worried about censorship in its online video platforms and a depreciation in the yuan.

Shares in Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) dropped 4.5 percent after the firm posted a $345 million loss for the first three months of 2014.

Esprit Holdings shares fell 5.2 percent after the company reported a 9.9 percent decline in third-quarter turnover.

The Hong Kong stock exchange will close on Thursday for a holiday and reopen on Friday, May 2. (Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)