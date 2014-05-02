FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares avoid a third week of losses as casino, railway stocks rise
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares avoid a third week of losses as casino, railway stocks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended up on Friday, averting a third straight week of losses, as gambling stocks rose on improved revenue and Chinese railway counters jumped on increased infrasture investment plans.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 22,260.67 for the day, up 0.2 percent on the week.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.2 percent and flat on the week.

Chinese railway stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped as China increased its railway infrastructure spending target for 2014 to 800 billion yuan ($127.81 billion), sources told Reuters.

China Railway Group Ltd soared 9.3 while China Railway Construction Corp closed up 7.3 percent.

Shares in casino companies rose after Macau gambling revenue grew 10.6 percent in April to 31.3 billion patacas ($3.9 billion), beating estimates..

Wynn Macau Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd and Sands China gained 4.1 percent, 3 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

$1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.