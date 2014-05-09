Hong Kong shares end up slightly, but gains limited by telecoms

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up slightly on Friday, with volatility in telecoms and a sell-off in Great Wall Motors leaving the Hang Seng 1.8 percent lower on the week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 21,863 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.5 percent, and 1.2 percent lower on the week.

Shares of the three mainland mobile phone carriers erased most of Thursday’s gains in increasingly erratic trade as they try to forge an infrastructure joint venture.

But casino stocks swung back into the black, almost recouping Thursday’s losses after China’s state-backed UnionPay announced fresh measures to crack down on illegal payment channels in the world’s largest gambling hub.

Sands China Ltd rose 5.8 percent and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd gained 5.6 percent.

Shares in Great Wall Motor Co Ltd dropped 16.9 percent, its daily trading limit, after the company said it would halt delivery of its newly-launched Haval H8 due to a quality issue. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)