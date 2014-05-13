FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end at 2-week high on property market optimism
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end at 2-week high on property market optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged up to a two-week high on Tuesday, led by gains in property stocks amid speculation the government may relax the city’s stamp duty rules.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 22,352.38 points, its highest since April 29. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent.

Property stocks registered some of the strongest gains on the hope that the government may lengthen the time before homeowners have to pay double stamp duty if they fail to sell their second home.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd gained 3.8 percent, while Sino Land Co Ltd increased 3.4 percent.

Shares in Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd fell 2.4 percent after the firm announced lacklustre first quarter earnings that missed expectations. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.