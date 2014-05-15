FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's main share index lifted by Tencent's jump
May 15, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's main share index lifted by Tencent's jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main index rose to its highest close in nearly a month, lifted by tech heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd., which posted better-than-expected results and announced a share-split.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 22,730.86 points, its highest close since April 17.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent. Mainland indexes both fell more than 1 percent on Thursday.

Tencent jumped 5.8 percent on its first quarter results and news it would conduct a five-for-one share split to attract small investors.

The energy and telecommunication sectors were drags for H-shares, with China Telecom Corp Ltd down 2.7 percent, and Sinopec Corp losing 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

