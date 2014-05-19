FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong H-shares down on weaker China financial sector
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong H-shares down on weaker China financial sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong H-shares finished lower on Monday, as Chinese bank stocks slide in line with those on the mainland in the wake of stiffer regulation of interbank lending and weak economic data.

The Hang Seng Index closed flat at 22,704.50. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was off 0.4 percent.

Helping the Hang Seng were non-Chinese financials. HSBC Holdings as up 0.8 percent.

Weakness in consumer staples was a drag on Hong Kong’s main index, with Belle International Holdings Ltd down 3.2 percent.

Want Want China Holdings Ltd was down another 1.3 percent after shedding 6.4 percent on Friday, while food-and-beverage competitor Tingyi gained 0.5 percent after it reported a 22.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd shed 1.9 percent after its chairman was put under investigation as part of a corruption probe. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.