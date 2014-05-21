FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks end flat, Lenovo up after results
May 21, 2014

Hong Kong stocks end flat, Lenovo up after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index ended flat on Wednesday, with gains by Lenovo Group on solid earnings offset by drops for HSBC and subway train operator MTR Corp Ltd.

The Hang Seng Index ended barely changed at 22,836.52 points.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.1 percent, as sentiment improved tracking a firmer close in mainland markets. China Railway Group Ltd led the rise, up 4.1 percent, and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd surged 4 percent.

Lenovo, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone vendor, posted a forecast-matching $817.2 million net profit for fiscal 2013/14 at midday. Its shares rose 3.4 percent on their best day in six weeks.

HSBC Holdings declined 1.1 percent on concern over its exposure to potential fines as it was accused by European Union antitrust regulators of rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro.

MTR Corp slipped 1 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by xxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
