FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up on property sector gains
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end up on property sector gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished slightly up on Friday, helped by stocks of Chinese property developers which were buoyed by further signs of relaxation from the housing authorities.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,965.86 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also added 0.1 percent. Both extended gains from last week and were up 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent this week, respectively.

Bourse volume remained weak despite an outperforming property sector after a report on Thursday by the Shanghai Securities News cited a central government official as saying more cities will ease their housing purchase restrictions.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd climbed 5.5 percent and China Resources Land Ltd rose 3.9 percent.

But losses in telecom stocks pulled down the indexes. China Telecom was off 2.0 percent and China Mobile 1.0 percent.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.