Hong Kong shares end flat, autos up but energy weak
May 26, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end flat, autos up but energy weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished flat on Monday, as weakness in energy counters offset strength in Chinese car makers.

The Hang Seng Index closed flat at 22,963.18 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent.

Leading H-share gainers were Great Wall Motor, which climbed 3.7 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group , up 3.1 percent. They rose after comments from President Xi Jinping on the industry’s need to develop energy-efficient cars.

Energy stocks were down as investors took profits. PetroChina shed 0.6 percent after hitting six-month highs last week, while Sinopec Corp was off 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

