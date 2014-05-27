Hong Kong H-shares fall, pulled down by Chinese banks

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - The index for Hong Kong listings of China companies on Tuesday had its biggest loss since May 9, pulled down by weaker Chinese bank stocks.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 22,944.30 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.4 percent.

Chinese banks were among the biggest index drags, with China Merchants Bank down 1.7 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China off 0.2 percent.

Wharf Holdings, a developer and owner of shopping malls in Hong Kong, took the biggest hit among Hang Seng Index components, diving 3.5 percent after mainland media said the city’s leader Leung Chun-ying raised the possibility of slowing the flow of visitors. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)