Hong Kong shares close at highest in 1-1/2 months
#Financials
May 28, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close at highest in 1-1/2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest level in about 1-1/2 months on Wednesday, tracking gains in other Asian markets as upbeat U.S. economic data lifted sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 23,080.03 points, its highest close since April 10.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.1 percent, its highest finish since April 14.

The financial sector was the biggest index boost. Among the top gainers, China Life Insurance climbed 3 percent and China Construction Bank Corp added 1.4 percent.

Sands China sank 2.1 percent after U.S. fund manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc said on Wednesday it raised $1.38 billion by selling its remaining stake in the Macau casino. <ID:nL3N0OE06U> (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

