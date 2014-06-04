FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong benchmark off 5-month high, property drags
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong benchmark off 5-month high, property drags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main stock index slipped from a five-month high on Wednesday, hit by a slumping property sector as investors sold off the shares of developers after recent strong gains.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6 percent at 23,151.71 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.5 percent. Both indexes suffered their biggest declines in almost a month.

Property stocks were some of the heaviest hit following a recent rally in the sector. Henderson Land Development shed 2.8 percent, while Sun Hung Kai Properties was off 1.7 percent.

Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong also fell on concerns over a slowdown in China’s housing market that could affect sales. China Overseas Land & Investment and China Resources Land were down 2.2 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) edged up 0.2 percent to close at a one-year high after corporate earnings for the year ended March 31. The company posted a 14 percent growth in distributable income from a year earlier.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.