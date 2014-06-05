FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's main share index ends lower in weak volumes
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's main share index ends lower in weak volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main share index was dragged lower on Thursday by heavyweights Tencent and HSBC Holdings, though H-shares rose slightly lifted by auto and insurance companies.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 23,109.66 points. But the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent.

Bourse volume remained below 20-day average for a second day.

Carmakers led H-share gains. Dongfeng Motor Group surged 4.2 percent to close at this year’s highest. BYD and Great Wall Motor also gained 3.5 and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Tencent Holdings fell 0.7 percent and HSBC Holdings Plc lost 0.4 percent.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
