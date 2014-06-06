FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong benchmark index posts weekly loss, Macau casinos weak
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 6, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong benchmark index posts weekly loss, Macau casinos weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main share index snapped a three-week winning streak on Friday, dragged down by China’s state banks and a weaker Macau gaming sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 22,951.00 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was off 0.2 percent. Both swung between negative and positive territory during the session.

On the week, the Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 percent. The H-share index fared better, up 0.9 percent in its fourth straight weekly gain.

The Macau gaming sector was broadly lower, with Wynn Macau and MGM China Holdings both down more than 2 percent. The shares have been hit by losses since revenue data from earlier this week came in weaker than expected.

Guangzhou Automobile Group was the top HSCE percentage gainer, jumping 4.9 percent to close at its highest in 1-1/2 months. The carmaker said late on Thursday it posted a 27.3 percent spurt in car sales in May from a year earlier.

Markets are bracing for the U.S. payrolls report due later Friday and a slew of China economic data for May. Trade is due on Sunday, inflation on Tuesday, and urban investment, industrial output and retail sales next Friday. Monthly money supply and loan growth data is expected between June 10 and 15. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.