#Financials
June 11, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares edge down as investors cash in some recent gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday as some investors cashed in recent gains after the benchmark index the previous day reached its highest close since Jan. 2.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 23,257.29 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged down 0.1 percent.

China Mobile lost 2.1 percent, making it the biggest percentage loser among benchmark components. Property companies and utilities were among the biggest losers.

China Huishan Dairy Holdings climbed 2.2 percent ahead of full-year results later on Wednesday. Information from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. showed that JP Morgan bought more than 80 million of its shares last week. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

