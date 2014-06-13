FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong H-shares post 5th straight weekly gain
June 13, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong H-shares post 5th straight weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - The index of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong posted its 5th consecutive weekly gain on Friday, its longest winning streak since early 2012, lifted by bank shares.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 23,319.17 points, up 1.6 percent this week. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.8 percent, adding 1.7 percent on the week.

Chinese banks were buoyed by May lending data that beat expectations, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China all up more than one percent.

Weichai Power spiked 6.5 percent to close at its highest since Jan. 2, after the company said late on Thursday it obtained effective control over German forklift truck maker Kion.

China Merchants Holdings International, top gainer among Hang Seng components, surged 5.2 percent after Moody’s revised its outlook to stable from negative.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
