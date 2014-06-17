FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slide on weaker financials, gaming sector
June 17, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares slide on weaker financials, gaming sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Tuesday, dragged down by underperforming financial companies and a weaker Macau gaming sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at 23,203.59 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong slumped 0.5 percent.

Asia insurer giant AIA Group shed 1.4 percent, while HSBC Holdings slipped 0.4 percent.

Macau casino shares extended a decline which began in mid-March on fears of weaker growth prospects, with Wynn Macau down 2.4 percent and MGM China Holdings off 1.4 percent.

The world’s gambling capital said late on Monday it would shorten the permitted transit time stay for Chinese tourists to five days from the current seven days from July 1.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the world’s largest jewellery retailer, rose 1.3 percent to a 7-week high before its full-year earnings due later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

