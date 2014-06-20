FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Hong Kong shares edge up on strong Macau casinos, but down for the week
June 20, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Hong Kong shares edge up on strong Macau casinos, but down for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes extraneous word in the headline)

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day losing steak, as the beaten-down Macau gambling sector rebounded, but still suffered a loss for the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent at 23,194.06 points, leaving it down 0.5 percent this week.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.4 percent, but had its 5-week winning streak ended with a 1.2 percent drop for the week.

Macau casinos were the biggest boosts to the benchmark index. Sands China rose 2.3 percent and Galaxy Entertainment Group gained 1.8 percent.

Dongfeng Motor Group, leading gains among H-shares, climbed 4.4 percent to its highest in more than two years. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

