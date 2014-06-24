FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares firmer, but gains capped by China energy firms
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 24, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares firmer, but gains capped by China energy firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares on Tuesday recovered a bit of the ground lost the previous day when the index had its biggest fall in more than three months, although gains were limited by weaker Chinese gas and oil firms.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 22,880.64 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.5 percent.

Chinese state energy firms listed in Hong Kong were broadly down amid an anti-graft campaign targetting the sector. Late on Monday, China formally charged a former head of the country’s energy regulator with corruption.

Biggest index drags CNOOC shed 1.5 percent to a two-week low, while China Petroleum & Chemical Corp slipped 0.8 percent.

PetroChina lost 0.4 percent, further hurt by a report last week by the state auditor on irregularity found at its parent China National Petroleum Corp.

Leading H-share gains was electric car maker BYD, up 4.3 percent to its highest since April 25, after a Shanghai Securities News report said a tax exemption for green cars should be finalised in July. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.