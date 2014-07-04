FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares flat as weak China stocks pare gains on good US job data
July 4, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares flat as weak China stocks pare gains on good US job data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index ended flat on Friday, as early gains on upbeat U.S. jobs data was cancelled out by weakness in mainland markets.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.1 percent at 23,546.36 points, close to Wednesday’s near-seven month high. The China Enterprises Index of leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong added 0.3 percent, rising in all four trading sessions this week.

For the week, the HSI rose 1.4 percent and the HSCE 1.8 percent.

Hong Kong retailers dropped after data showed retail sales in May fell for a fourth consecutive month. Sales of jewellery, watches and luxury gifts were down 24.5 percent from a year earlier.

Luk Fook Holdings International slid 1.7 percent, while Wharf Holdings, a shopping mall developer and owner, lost 1.3 percent.

Leading gains was China Resources Land, which climbed 3.3 percent on Friday and 9.1 percent this week. H-shares of China Vanke, the country’s biggest residential property developer, jumped 8.2 percent on the day.

Barclays attributed the sector’s recent strong performance to an easier policy environment and better sales in June. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

