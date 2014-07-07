FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares flat, Macau gambling stocks are losers
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 7, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares flat, Macau gambling stocks are losers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished flat on Monday, as strength in the property sector was undercut by losses for Macau casino stocks that recently rallied.

The Hang Seng Index closed little changed at 23,540.92 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also ended flat.

Sands China was the top percentage loser on the Hang Seng, off 2.0 percent in its worst day in a month. Galaxy Entertainment Group, which jumped 11 percent last week, sank 1.2 percent.

China Resources Land and China Overseas Land & Investment advanced 1.6 and 1.7 percent, respectively, on the loosening of housing policies in some cities.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing climbed 3.1 percent to HK$154.10, its highest since August 2011, after Jefferies initiated coverage of it with a “buy” rating and price target of HK$179.

China Railway rose 3.6 percent and China CNR 7.4 percent as markets expect increased second-half investment in the sector. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.