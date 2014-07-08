FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end flat, casinos renew slide
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 8, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end flat, casinos renew slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished flat on Tuesday, as gains in utilities offset losses in Macau casino stocks on concerns that revenues would suffer as gamblers focused on the final week of the World Cup.

The Hang Seng Index closed barely changed at 23,541.38 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.2 percent.

Among Macau gaming stocks, Galaxy Entertainment Group shed 2.7 percent and Wynn Macau 1.4 percent.

Barclays said in a note on Tuesday it expects total gross gaming revenue in July to decline 6 percent from a year earlier.

Li & Fung dropped 1.5 percent, snapping a 9-day winning streak, ahead of the listing of its new unit Global Brands Group on Wednesday after a spin-off.

Lenovo Group jumped another 2.9 percent to a 5-month high, following Monday’s gain of 1 percent after Beijing approved its proposed $2.3 billion deal to buy IBM Corp’s low-end server business last Friday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.