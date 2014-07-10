FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares finish higher on Fed relief
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares finish higher on Fed relief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it was in no rush to end quantitative easing and begin raising U.S. interest rates, although gains were trimmed after Chinese export data came in weaker than expected.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.3 percent to 23,238.99. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also 0.3 percent higher.

Hong Kong property developers recouped most of their losses from Wednesday as low global interest rates are a key support for their share prices and property prices in the territory.

Cheung Kong Holdings gained 2 percent and New World Development 1.1 percent.

Bank of China (BOC) was a drag on the index. It lost 0.9 percent, hurt by a state TV report alleging some branches had helped clients launder money to take out of China. BOC denied this, saying the branches were involved in a legitimate programme to move capital offshore.

Hong Kong shares of Fast Retailing climbed 1.4 percent after the operator of the Uniqlo casualwear brand posted a 9.9 percent rise in operating profit in the nine months through May. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.