RPT--Hong Kong shares end higher, China Mobile leads again
#Financials
July 15, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

RPT--Hong Kong shares end higher, China Mobile leads again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach story to alert)

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares firmed on Tuesday, with China Mobile being the top boost on the Hang Seng for the second day after a deal with two other telecom firms to share infrastructure.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5 percent to 23,459.96 points, a one-week high. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent in its fourth straight winning session.

China Mobile gained 3.4 percent to close at its highest since Dec. 13, in its best day in more than two months.

The country’s largest mobile operator, together with China Unicom and China Telecom, posted solid gains in the previous session, lifted by a deal they announced late on Friday to jointly establish a telecommunications tower company.

China Unicom added 1.1 percent while China Telecom rose 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
