FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end flat, Kunlun jumps
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 17, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end flat, Kunlun jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index ended flat on Thursday, dampened by a weak Macau gaming sector and a retreat by Internet giant Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index ended a tick lower at 23,520.87 points, after three days of gains. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.1 percent.

The biggest drag, Tencent, ended a three-day rally with a drop of 0.6 percent.

Shares of Macau casino Sands China fell 1.2 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings. Sector rival Galaxy Entertainment Group also lost 1.2 percent.

Kunlun Energy jumped 7.4 percent to its highest since April 7, buoyed by media reports that its parent company - China National Petroleum Corp - is considering injecting more gas assets into Kunlun to deal with private-sector competition. Thursday was also its best day since December 2011. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.