Hong Kong shares fall, Sands China slides
July 18, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall, Sands China slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Friday, tracking losses in global markets after the downing of a Malaysian Airlines plane over Ukraine sent investors scurrying into defensive assets.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 23,454.79 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also lost 0.3 percent.

The two indexes were up 1.0 and 0.6 percent on the week, respectively.

Leading losses on the Hang Seng Index was Macau casino Sands China, which lost 2.7 percent after second-quarter earnings missed forecasts on Thursday.

Index heavyweights HSBC Holdings Plc slipped 0.6 percent and technology firm Tencent Holdings 0.5 percent.

China Overseas Land & Investment bucked the trend with a rise of 2 percent. Most smaller Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong were stronger too, after soft home price data triggered hopes of more housing policy loosening by local governments. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

