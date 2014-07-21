FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares slip despite a rebound by casinos
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 21, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip despite a rebound by casinos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares sagged on Monday, though the Macau gambling sector regained momentum following losses last week stemming from a corruption probe and disappointing earnings.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 23,387.14 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell for a fourth straight day, dropping 0.8 percent.

Galaxy Entertainment Group and Sands China were the standout winners on the Hang Seng, up 3.1 and 2.3 percent respectively.

But gains were not enough to offset losses in a few index heavyweights. Tencent Holdings declined 1.1 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 1.4 percent.

Carmakers, which recently outperformed the market, led losses among H-shares. Dongfeng Motor Group, which hit a more than two-year high last Thursday, sank 5.1 percent. Great Wall Motor shed 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.