FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares climb as investors eye cross-border trading link
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares climb as investors eye cross-border trading link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, thanks to the strength of mainland stocks as investors plowed into blue chips, cheered by the progress of a trading plan that will soon make it much easier for foreigners to buy Shanghai stocks.

China markets have been rising since mainland media reported on Monday that a Hong Kong and Shanghai cross-border trading programme was expected to launch in October.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 24,141.50 points, its highest close since April 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 1.1 percent to close at its highest since December 2013.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.