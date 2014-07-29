FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares at new 3-1/2-year highs, property strong
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares at new 3-1/2-year highs, property strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index ended at its highest in more than 3-1/2 years on Tuesday, as gains accelerated in the afternoon with property developers strong ahead of interim earnings.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9 percent at 24,640.53 points, its highest since November 2010. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.5 percent to finish at its highest since Dec. 10.

Both indexes had their sixth daily gain in a row on Tuesday.

Property stocks were the key outperformers. Cheung Kong Holdings, whose first-half results are expected on Thursday, spiked 2.9 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 4.4 percent to its highest since May 2013. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.