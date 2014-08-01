FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong key share index snaps 8-day winning streak, Cheung Kong falls
August 1, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong key share index snaps 8-day winning streak, Cheung Kong falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday tracking softer overseas markets ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the session, with property developer Cheung Kong leading the slide.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.9 percent at 24,532.43 points, its first loss in nine sessions and its worst day in more than 3 weeks. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 1.3 percent.

On the week, the blue chip index climbed 1.3 percent in its third straight week of gains, while the index of Chinese companies edged down 0.1 percent.

Cheung Kong, which closed at a record high in the previous session prior to its forecast-beating first half results, fell 4.7 percent. China Overseas Land was down 2.3 percent after the China state-backed developer warned of challenges ahead in the industry.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
