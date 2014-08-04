FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end up, Chinese banks and energy firms strong
August 4, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end up, Chinese banks and energy firms strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Monday, with strong gains coming from Chinese financial and energy firms.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 24,600.08 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.0 percent.

China’s big four banks all rose, tracking gains in their mainland listings.

CITIC Securities was the top percentage winner on the H-share index with a jump of 6.9 percent. Haitong Securities also climbed 5.7 percent.

Chinese brokerages were encouraged by comments from the country’s top securities regulator at its weekly news conference on Friday that it would continue to support their innovative business development.

The regulator is also working on new measures to improve securities firms’ effective use of capital, the official China Securities Journal newspaper reported on Monday.

China Shenhua Energy rose 1.9 percent as it raised prices of steam coal on Friday after cutting prices seven times within less than two months.

China Coal spiked 6.2 percent and Yanzhou Coal 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
