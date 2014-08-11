FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares pushed up by solid China gains, firmer Wall Street
August 11, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares pushed up by solid China gains, firmer Wall Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted solid gains on Monday with property leading the advance, helped by stronger Chinese mainland bourses as the Shanghai benchmark index closed at its highest in eight months.

The market was also lifted by Friday’s rally on Wall Street, which rooted in an easing of tensions in Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.3 percent at 24,646.02 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong added 1.9 percent.

China Resources Land was the top percentage gainer on the Hang Seng, jumping 5.7 percent, and China Overseas Land & Investment climbed 3.1 percent.

Smaller Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong were also up, buoyed by reports that more cities and provinces are loosening housing policies.

Hong Kong’s local developers outperformed, too, as last week’s data showed the city’s home prices hit a record high for a second straight month in June.

Henderson Land Development spiked 4.8 percent and Cheung Kong Holdings 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

