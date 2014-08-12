FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's key share index inches up, tech gains offset weak financials
August 12, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's key share index inches up, tech gains offset weak financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark share index reversed midday losses and finished higher on Tuesday, as strength in two leading technology firms outweighed weakness among financial stocks.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 24,689.41 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also rose 0.2 percent.

Tencent Holdings gained 0.8 percent ahead of its first-half earnings on Wednesday. Lenovo Group climbed 3.6 percent to a more than 14-year high before announcement of its April-June results due on Thursday.

Most Chinese insurers suffered losses after posting solid gains on Monday. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China fell 0.8 percent and China Pacific Insurance Group lost 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

