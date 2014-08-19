FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares at over 6-year high in catch-up to global markets
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 19, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares at over 6-year high in catch-up to global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended at more than six-year highs on Tuesday, in a catch-up to strong global markets and buoyed by strength in property companies.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent to 25,122.95 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.3 percent.

“Recently looking at the U.S and Europe markets, we have been lagging behind other markets for some time because of the weakness of the Asian market,” said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.

The property and construction sector performed strongly on Tuesday, with China Resources Land Ltd jumping 7.6 percent, and Wheelock and Co Ltd rising 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.