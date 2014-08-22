FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares finish higher, helped by Wall Street's record
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares finish higher, helped by Wall Street's record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, tracking gains in the U.S. after upbeat economic data sparked a record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 25,112.23 points. It gained 0.6 percent this week.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.4 percent for the week, despite a rise of 1.1 percent on Friday.

Among top index boosts, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp climbed 1.6 percent. It plans a $1.5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering for its oilfield services unit in the first half of 2015, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Top percentage losers on the Hang Seng fell on disappointing earnings. China Resources Enterprise sank 5.6 percent, following Thursday’s drop of 2.9 percent, after posting an 8.7 percent decline in first-half net profit.

Li & Fung slid 4.6 percent to a 7-week low after the global sourcing group posted weaker-than-expected core operating profit for the first half. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.