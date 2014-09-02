FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
September 2, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares recover losses, lifted by China markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished flat for a third session on Tuesday, but recovered from session lows after major indexes in China’s market reached fresh highs this year.

The Hang Seng Index ended barely changed at 24,749.02 points, after slipping to a three-week low in the morning.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent, recovering from earlier losses of 1.4 percent.

HSBC Holdings PLC fell 0.5 percent. Star British fund manager Neil Woodford sold his fund’s stake in the bank last month, citing concerns about the impact of potential fines from several industry-wide investigations on the group.

China National Building Material jumped more than 4 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from “neutral” to “outperform”. (Reporting by Grace Li and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Himani Sarkar)

