HK stocks slip ahead of China data, Chinese shares have best week in 6
September 5, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains ahead of a new round of Chinese economic data and a market holiday early next week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 25,240.15. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent.

On the week, the Hang Seng Index added 2.0 percent and the HSCE rose 3.7 percent in its best week in six.

Chinese markets will be shut on Monday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, while Hong Kong will be closed on Tuesday for the holiday.

Markets are bracing for a slew of Chinese economic data for August over the coming week. Trade figures are due on Monday, inflation on Thursday and urban investment, industrial output and retail sales on Saturday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
