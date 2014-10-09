FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise on Wall St cues, hopes of more China support measures
October 9, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise on Wall St cues, hopes of more China support measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains in global markets on expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates low for a longer period.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 percent to 23,534.53 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.9 percent.

Investor sentiment also was underpinned by comments by Premier Li Keqiang published late on Wednesday that China would launch further major investment projects in information networks, water conservancy and environment protection this year.

The leading percentage winner among H-shares was Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, which climbed 2.2 percent.

The financial sector performed well, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rising 0.6 percent, China Construction Bank climbing 1.6 percent and HSBC Holdings PLC gainning 0.8 percent.

Shares of China’s Tianhe chemicals Group plunged more than 39.4 percent after a month-long suspension following a stock research’s allegations that it had cooked its books. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
