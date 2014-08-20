FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index end at new 6-year high on strong earnings
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index end at new 6-year high on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Hang Seng Index edged up to a new six-year closing high on Wednesday, underpinned by strong global markets and upbeat corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent to 25,159.76 points, its best close since May 2008. The China Enterprises index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.4 percent.

Several major companies and banks in Hong Kong posted stronger-than-expected first-half earnings late on Tuesday. Brilliance China Auto rose 3.2 percent and BOC HK (Holdings) Ltd gained 3.6 percent.

Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.