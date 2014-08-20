Hong Kong Hang Seng Index end at new 6-year high on strong earnings

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Hang Seng Index edged up to a new six-year closing high on Wednesday, underpinned by strong global markets and upbeat corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent to 25,159.76 points, its best close since May 2008. The China Enterprises index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.4 percent.

Several major companies and banks in Hong Kong posted stronger-than-expected first-half earnings late on Tuesday. Brilliance China Auto rose 3.2 percent and BOC HK (Holdings) Ltd gained 3.6 percent.