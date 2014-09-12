FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares post biggest weekly loss in six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended their worst week in six months on Friday, as investors locked in profits amid concerns that China’s economy will remain sluggish and a U.S. interest rate rise may come sooner than expected.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3 percent to 24,595.32 points in its sixth straight daily loss. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent.

The two indexes slid 2.6 percent and 3.1 percent this week, respectively, their biggest weekly loss since the week ended March 14.

Chinese state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd sank 4.1 percent to a two-month low after Hong Kong’s securities regulator launched legal proceedings against the company and five former directors.

Footwear-retailer Belle International skidded 2.7 percent after reporting a decline in same-store sales in the second quarter.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

