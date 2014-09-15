FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end at lowest in five weeks, Sinopec drags
September 15, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end at lowest in five weeks, Sinopec drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished at their lowest in five weeks on Monday, after a slew of weaker-than-expected China data over the weekend fanned fresh worries about the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.0 percent at 24,356.99 points, its lowest since Aug. 8. It posted its seventh straight daily loss, which marked the longest losing streak for the benchmark index since May 2012.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.6 percent.

Sinopec Corp led the slide on both indexes. Shares in Asia’s top oil refiner plunged 6.8 percent after the company said it plans to sell a 107.1 billion yuan ($17.4 billion) stake in its retail unit.

Macau casinos continued to be weak with no foreseeable improvement in revenue growth. Galaxy Entertainment Group sank 3.3 percent and Sands China 1.4 percent.

$1 = 6.1416 Chinese yuan Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
