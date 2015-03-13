FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares extend gains on China c.bank comments
March 13, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares extend gains on China c.bank comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended firmer on Friday, led by mainland financial shares after China’s central bank governor said on Thursday that Beijing is comfortable with the current macroeconomic environment.

Hong Kong investors were encouraged by Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan’s remarks that showed government support for the stock market.

“Zhou’s comments were the key to today’s market movement. Investor sentiment has improved, and it will continue to be positive in the short term,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 23,823.21, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 11,712.23 points. For the week, the HSI was down 1.4 percent, while the HSCE was up 0.9 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Bank of China, up 2.1 percent to HK$4.35 Suncorp Tech, up 3.5 percent to HK$0.59 and China Jinhai International Group Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.05.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

