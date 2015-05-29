Hong Kong shares end down, investors wary after market slump

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks dipped on Friday, with investors staying cautious after the previous session’s slide triggered by a tumble in mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 27,424.19, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 14,103.81 points.

For the month of May, the Hang Seng was down 2.5 percent.

On Thursday, Hong Kong stocks suffered their biggest one-day decline since December, tracking steep losses in Chinese markets, which dropped more than 7 percent after several major brokerages tightened requirements on margin financing.

Sentiment in Hong Kong calmed on Friday, with financial shares firmer, but energy and telecom stocks remained weak. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)