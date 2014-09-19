FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rise on Alibaba and HSBC gains post-Scotland vote
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise on Alibaba and HSBC gains post-Scotland vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares had solid rises on Friday, after Alibaba Group’s IPO-BABA.N red-hot initial public offering underpinned U.S. bourses, but they were still down for for the week.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.6 percent at 24,306.16 points on the day, leaving it down 1.2 percent for the week. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 2.1 percent on the week and 0.2 percent on Friday.

Banks with major British ties were stronger as Scottish voters decided to remain in the United Kingdom. HSBC Holdings , top boost on the Hang Seng, added 1.7 percent to a seven-month high and Standard Chartered rose 0.9 percent.

Wynn Macau jumped 6.0 percent and Melco Crown Entertainment 4.7 percent, as money started flowing into battered casino stocks.

Chinese insurers also outperformed after the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday China is considering allowing them to issue preference shares in a bid to offer more funding options for the sector. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.