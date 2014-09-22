FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong benchmark index falls 1.4 pct ahead of China factory survey
September 22, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong benchmark index falls 1.4 pct ahead of China factory survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at two-month lows on Monday, as investors fretted that a private preliminary factory survey due on Tuesday could provide more evidence of a slowdown in China.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent at 23,955.49 points, the lowest close since July 22. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 1.7 percent.

If the HSBC China September flash manufacturing PMI reading on Tuesday is below 50, that will indicate that factory activity is contracting.

Index heavyweights were battered on Monday, with Tencent Holdings down 3.3 percent while PetroChina shed 2.5 percent.

Shares of Prada SpA, for which China is an pivotal market, dived 6.3 percent to their lowest in 26 months after the company reported late on Friday that first-half profit fell 21 percent.

China Galaxy Securities skidded 5.5 percent after the brokerage said its chief officer for fixed income and two other employees had been asked to cooperate with a judicial authority regarding personal matters. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

