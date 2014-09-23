Hong Kong shares hit a fresh two-month low as heavyweights weak

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished at their lowest in two months on Tuesday, unimpressed by stronger Chinese mainland markets and weighed down by a few index heavyweights.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5 percent to 23,837.07 points, the lowest close since July 22. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was off 0.3 percent to its lowest since July 21.

Tencent Holdings slid 1.8 percent to a nearly three-month closing low, hurt by the New York listing of rival Alibaba Group.

Sands China dived 3.0 percent and Galaxy Entertainment Group sank 2.5 percent, leading losses among casino operators after a brief rebound last week.

Top percentage loser on the H-share index was China Longyuan Power Group Corp, which slumped 6.1 percent to its lowest since July 2013 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral”. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)